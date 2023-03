For a long time to come, Omagh will be remembered for the devastating 1998 car bomb that killed 29 people and injured 200. Planted by the breakaway Real IRA group, the bomb was the worst single atrocity in the 30-year history of the Troubles.

An impressive 4.5m-high glass obelisk marks the spot of the explosion. It's part of a project that includes a memorial garden 300m north across the river on Drumragh Ave.