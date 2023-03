Originally planted for timber production, this coniferous forest is now a 15-sq-km park. The main car park is the starting point for a series of walking trails and an 8km scenic forest drive. In the northern section of the park are three graded trails for mountain biking. The trails are accessed 1km from the park exit on Lisnaharney Rd.

Gortin Glen is 5km south of Gortin on the B48 road to Omagh.