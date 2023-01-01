Roe Valley Country Park

County Londonderry

This lovely country park, 3km south of Limavady, has walks stretching for 5km either side of the River Roe. The river is famed for its salmon and trout fishing; the season runs from early June until late October. To fish you'll need a ticket (£20 for one day); see www.roeangling.com for more information.

The area is associated with the O'Cahans, who ruled the valley until the Plantation. The 17th-century settlers saw the flax-growing potential of the damp river valley and it became an important linen-manufacturing centre.

