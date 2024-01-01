At the entrance to Roe Valley Country Park, the Green Lane Museum contains old photographs and relics of the valley’s flax industry.
Green Lane Museum
County Londonderry
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
19.15 MILES
This medieval castle ruin is perched on top of a dramatic cliffside overlooking the glorious Causeway Coast.
29.83 MILES
In the 18th and 19th centuries more than two million Ulster people left their homes to forge a new life across the Atlantic. Their story is told here at…
22.24 MILES
This spectacular rock formation – Northern Ireland's only Unesco World Heritage site – is one of Ireland's most impressive and atmospheric landscape…
27.69 MILES
This 20m-long, 1m-wide bridge of wire rope spans the chasm between the sea cliffs and the little island of Carrick-a-Rede, swaying 30m above the rock…
15.49 MILES
The 12 murals that decorate the gable ends of houses along Rossville St, near Free Derry Corner, are popularly referred to as the People's Gallery. They…
29.84 MILES
Once named the second-most beautiful beach in the world by British newspaper the Observer, this tawny-coloured Blue Flag beach is a supremely fine place…
20.33 MILES
This Blue Flag beach is great for swimming and windsurfing. You can wander its gorgeous length and get lost in the grassy sand dunes, and there's a fun…
15.29 MILES
The best way to get a feel for Derry's layout and history is to walk the 1.5km circumference of the city's walls. Completed in 1619, Derry's city walls…
Nearby County Londonderry attractions
0.01 MILES
This lovely country park, 3km south of Limavady, has walks stretching for 5km either side of the River Roe. The river is famed for its salmon and trout…
10.8 MILES
In 1774, the bishop of Derry (fourth earl of Bristol, Frederick Augustus Hervey), built a palatial home amid a 160-hectare demesne. The house burnt down…
11.6 MILES
On Magilligan Point itself, watching over the entrance to Lough Foyle, stands a well-preserved Martello tower, built during the Napoleonic Wars in 1812 to…
4. Inishowen Maritime Museum & Planetarium
12.44 MILES
An eccentric collection of artefacts awaits at this museum in a former coastguard station on a grassy verge right by the waterfront. The most fascinating…
12.56 MILES
Once known as Northburg Castle and then known as Greencastle, apparently from the stone it was constructed from (but today it very well describes the…
12.62 MILES
Just 1.5km south of Coleraine town centre, on the east bank of the river, Mountsandel Fort is a massive and mysterious earthwork that may have been an…
13.14 MILES
The broad, 2.5km beach of Portstewart Strand is a 20-minute walk south of the centre along a coastal path, or a short bus ride along Strand Rd. Parking is…
14.98 MILES
Originally a 19th-century fort, and later a British Army base, Ebrington Barracks was demilitarised in 2003. The former parade ground now serves as a…