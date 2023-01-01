On the southern banks of the Liffey, Sunlight Chambers, designed by Liverpool architect Edward Ould (designer of Port Sunlight in the Wirral, in England), stands out among the Georgian and modern architecture for its romantic Italianate style and beautiful art nouveau frieze work by German sculptor Conrad Dressler. Sunlight was a brand of soap made by Lever Brothers and the frieze shows the Lever Brothers’ view of the world: men make clothes dirty, women wash them.