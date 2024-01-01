Fishamble St, Dublin's oldest street, dates back to Viking times. Brass symbols in the pavement direct you towards a mosaic, just northeast of the overpass between Christ Church Cathedral and Dublinia, laid out to show the ground plan of the sort of Viking dwelling excavated here in the early 1980s.
25.69 MILES
Newgrange is one of the most remarkable prehistoric sites in Europe, famous for the illumination of its passage and tomb during the winter solstice sun…
0.61 MILES
Trinity's greatest treasures are found within the Old Library and the incredible Long Room is one of the most photographed rooms in Dublin, for good…
1.58 MILES
If you have any desire to understand Irish history – especially the long-running resistance to British colonial rule – then a visit to this former prison…
0.61 MILES
Trinity College Dublin is Ireland's most prestigious university, a collection of elegant Georgian and Victorian buildings, cobbled squares and nature…
0.83 MILES
A magnificent Caravaggio and a breathtaking collection of works by Jack B Yeats – William Butler Yeats' younger brother – are the main reasons to visit…
27.97 MILES
Slane Castle is a 300-year-old sprawling estate on the banks of the River Boyne in County Meath. The neo-gothic castle and grounds are open to visitors…
0.65 MILES
The most popular attraction in Dublin is this multimedia homage to Guinness. An old fermentation plant in the St James's Gate Brewery has been converted…
0.62 MILES
Explore behind the facade of one of Dublin's famous Georgian townhouses, carefully restored to gently peel back layers of complex social history over 250…
Nearby Temple Bar attractions
0.03 MILES
Its hilltop location and eye-catching flying buttresses make this the most photogenic of Dublin's three cathedrals, as well as one of the capital's most…
2. Dublinia: Experience Viking & Medieval Dublin
0.04 MILES
A must for the kids, the old Synod Hall, added to Christ Church Cathedral during its late-19th-century restoration, is home to the seemingly perennial…
3. Handel's Hotel (Site of Neal's New Musick Hall)
0.07 MILES
The clue is the name: on the site of this hotel was once Neal's New Musick Hall, where, on 13 April 1742, the nearly broke GF Handel conducted the very…
4. St Audoen's Church of Ireland
0.08 MILES
Two churches, side by side, each bearing the same name, a tribute to St Audoen, the 7th-century bishop of Rouen (aka Ouen) and patron saint of the Normans…
0.1 MILES
Anyone with an interest in Irish contemporary music must visit the CMC’s national archive where you can hear (and play around on an electronic organ) 10…
0.1 MILES
West of Dublin Castle, St Werburgh's Church stands upon ancient foundations (probably from the 12th century), but was rebuilt several times during the…
7. St Audoen's Catholic Church
0.11 MILES
Attached to the medieval St Audoen's Church of Ireland is the bigger, 19th-century Catholic St Audoen's, which since 2006 has been home to the Polish…
0.18 MILES
This masterpiece by James Gandon (1743–1823) is a mammoth complex stretching 130m along Inns Quay, as fine an example of Georgian public architecture as…