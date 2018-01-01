Kilkenny and Wicklow Day Tour from Dublin

Depart Dublin Depart Dublin for this award winning and brilliant day trip with your 100% Irish Tour Guide. We travel south and begin our journey into County Wicklow,passing through beautiful countryside in the Wicklow mountains most notably the Sugar Loaf Mountains while making our way towards Glendalough. Glendalough Glendalough - one of the most beautiful visitor sights in all of Ireland, is also known for the Braveheart wedding scenes. It's renowned for its magnificent scenery and rich and varied heritage in terms of history and archaeology. You will have time to explore the ruined monastic city famed for St. Kevin's Cross and its round tower dating back to 10th century. We take time to take a leisurely stroll along the river banks through the woods to the magnificent lakes, waterfalls and babbling brooks. Be sure to bring your camera! You will enjoy 1,5 hrs at Glendalough. Hollywood Blockbusters 'PS I Love You' and 'Braveheart' If you're a fan of the Hollywood Blockbusters 'PS, I Love You' and 'Braveheart' then you will now officially be on the set! You'll understand why Mel Gibson (an Irish passport holder) chose the Wicklow mountains to be the Highlands of Scotland, and Glendalough to be the spot for the wedding scene. And then of course there are all the romantic scenes from 'PS I Love You', this is where Hilary Swank met Gerard Butler for the first time so who knows you you might meet ;) Wicklow Mountains We travel over the Wicklow Gap, which takes us way up into the Wicklow Mountains. This route allows spectacular panoramic views of the landscape, with amazing scenery stretching as far as the eye can see. We view traditional Irish bogs which provide the Irish householder with the source of energy that fuels our fires and provides power for many uses. Through the Wicklow Gap we also pass Turlogh waterfall, one of Ireland's most dramatic waterfalls and highest reservoir. Kilkenny Arrive in Kilkenny, once the medieval capital of Ireland back in the 11th century. Situated on the banks of the river Nore, enjoy the picturesque windy and cobblestone streets. Explore the gardens of the famed Norman Castle dating back to the 1100s. Consider going inside and taking a tour of its palatial interior for a small optional fee. You have plenty of time to wander the streets and visit the Black Abbey or possibly see the Cathedral of Saint Canice with its magnificent round tower. With our guaranteed 2hrs stop you shall also have plenty of time for relaxed lunch and maybe try a pint of Kilkenny in Kilkenny. This a magnificent city to enjoy and savor and shall be a highlight of your visit to Ireland.