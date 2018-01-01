Welcome to County Wicklow
Wicklow, Powerscourt and Glendalough Tour from Dublin
Enjoy a fun packed scenic day tour of County Wicklow, Powercsourt Gardens and Glendalough with a difference.After your 9:35am pick-up in Dublin, you will drive south on a scenic tour into Wicklow.You will arrive at Powerscourt Gardens at around 10:30am where you will have approximately 2 hours to explore (entry fee not included, approximately €6.50).After the Gardens you will have lunch in Enniskerry Village. This is a small Victorian Village, used as a filming location in “Leap Year” and “P.S. I Love You”. At 1:30pm the tour continues on through the Wicklow Mountains National Park, Glencree, Lough Tay, Guinness Estate, Sally’s Gap (“Brave Heart”) (with stops along the way) towards Glendalough.Ar around 3pm you will reach Glendalough and the 6th century Monastic site of St Kevin. You will have approximately 1.5 hours here to enjoy a walk or relax and take in the sights in this beautiful valley. At 4:30pm the tour will make its way back to Dublin on a different scenic route.
Wicklow Mountains, Avoca and Glendalough Rail Tour from Dublin
Departing from Dublin Connolly Station, you'll travel by train (snack bar onboard) to village of Rathdrum, incorporating a journey into the heart of County Wicklow. Taking a stunning scenic coastal route you'll pass the magnificent Killiney Bay, a must-see Irish beauty-spot framed by the Great Sugar Loaf Mountain, and the sriking Bray Head hill. From here, your train tour swings inland to the mountains of County Wicklow, where you'll experience the 'Garden of Ireland' at its best!On arrival at the village of Rathdrum, you'll join the coach for a journey through the Vale of Avoca. In the lovely village of Avoca (where the BBC series Ballykissangel was filmed) you can see famous Avoca wool-weavers at work and spend time at leisure.Continue to the ancient monastic settlement at stunning Glendalough before rejoining the train for the scenic return journey to Dublin Connolly Station, conveniently arriving in the late afternoon.
Kilkenny and Wicklow Day Tour from Dublin
Depart Dublin Depart Dublin for this award winning and brilliant day trip with your 100% Irish Tour Guide. We travel south and begin our journey into County Wicklow,passing through beautiful countryside in the Wicklow mountains most notably the Sugar Loaf Mountains while making our way towards Glendalough. Glendalough Glendalough - one of the most beautiful visitor sights in all of Ireland, is also known for the Braveheart wedding scenes. It's renowned for its magnificent scenery and rich and varied heritage in terms of history and archaeology. You will have time to explore the ruined monastic city famed for St. Kevin's Cross and its round tower dating back to 10th century. We take time to take a leisurely stroll along the river banks through the woods to the magnificent lakes, waterfalls and babbling brooks. Be sure to bring your camera! You will enjoy 1,5 hrs at Glendalough. Hollywood Blockbusters 'PS I Love You' and 'Braveheart' If you're a fan of the Hollywood Blockbusters 'PS, I Love You' and 'Braveheart' then you will now officially be on the set! You'll understand why Mel Gibson (an Irish passport holder) chose the Wicklow mountains to be the Highlands of Scotland, and Glendalough to be the spot for the wedding scene. And then of course there are all the romantic scenes from 'PS I Love You', this is where Hilary Swank met Gerard Butler for the first time so who knows you you might meet ;) Wicklow Mountains We travel over the Wicklow Gap, which takes us way up into the Wicklow Mountains. This route allows spectacular panoramic views of the landscape, with amazing scenery stretching as far as the eye can see. We view traditional Irish bogs which provide the Irish householder with the source of energy that fuels our fires and provides power for many uses. Through the Wicklow Gap we also pass Turlogh waterfall, one of Ireland's most dramatic waterfalls and highest reservoir. Kilkenny Arrive in Kilkenny, once the medieval capital of Ireland back in the 11th century. Situated on the banks of the river Nore, enjoy the picturesque windy and cobblestone streets. Explore the gardens of the famed Norman Castle dating back to the 1100s. Consider going inside and taking a tour of its palatial interior for a small optional fee. You have plenty of time to wander the streets and visit the Black Abbey or possibly see the Cathedral of Saint Canice with its magnificent round tower. With our guaranteed 2hrs stop you shall also have plenty of time for relaxed lunch and maybe try a pint of Kilkenny in Kilkenny. This a magnificent city to enjoy and savor and shall be a highlight of your visit to Ireland.
Wicklow's Historic Gaol Day Tour
Wicklow’s Historic Gaol presents a dynamic visitor experience, complete with state-of-the-art audio visual enhancements. Designed to engage all the senses, visitors will step back in time as they journey through the original prison cells and experience a new era of life in Gaol as they move through the building. Descend into the dungeon and see the torture methods; climb aboard the replica transportation ship for an agonizing journey to Van Diemens Land; wander through the cells and meet the notorious protagonists of the 1798 rebellion and experience the overcrowding of the famine era, ascend into the Irish War of Independence and Civil War when Wicklow Gaol finally closed its doors as a prison for good. But not all of the prisoners left! Learn why Wicklow Gaol is world-renowned as Ireland’s most haunted building… The experience also includes audio handsets in four languages, interactive points for children and a genealogy centre for visitors. The spectacular newly refurbished Wicklow’s Historic Gaol is open to visitors seven days a week. The Gaol Café serves a selection of hot and cold dishes, teas, coffees and baked goods throughout the day.