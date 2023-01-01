The beautiful Mt Melleray Cistercian Abbey is a fully functioning monastery with 28 Trappist monks, and it welcomes visitors looking for quiet contemplation. The abbey was founded in 1832 by 64 monks who were expelled from a monastery near Melleray in Brittany, France. There are tearooms (open noon to 4.30pm Tuesday to Sunday) and a heritage centre. It’s signposted 6km north of Cappoquin in the Knockmealdown foothills.

Turn right off the road to Mt Melleray for the forest walks and picnic spots at Glenshelane Park.