Mt Melleray Cistercian Abbey

County Waterford

The beautiful Mt Melleray Cistercian Abbey is a fully functioning monastery with 28 Trappist monks, and it welcomes visitors looking for quiet contemplation. The abbey was founded in 1832 by 64 monks who were expelled from a monastery near Melleray in Brittany, France. There are tearooms (open noon to 4.30pm Tuesday to Sunday) and a heritage centre. It’s signposted 6km north of Cappoquin in the Knockmealdown foothills.

Turn right off the road to Mt Melleray for the forest walks and picnic spots at Glenshelane Park.

Suggest an Edit