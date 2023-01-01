Holy Trinity Church

This church and churchyard occupy a captivating time warp. The main part of the building dates from the 13th century, though its ancient walls have been blighted with mortar for weatherproofing. A ruined chapel and sacristy adjoin the south end of the church, while old gravestones descend in ranks to a refurbished stretch of medieval town wall complete with a guard tower and a parapet, from where you can look down on the gentle River Clashawley between its horse-trod banks.

The interior of the church has an aisled nave and a chancel of typical medieval style, but is sparsely furnished. Within the church ceiling is the oldest scientifically dated timber roof in Ireland. If the church is closed, ask for keys at the neighbouring Horse Country Experience museum.