This magnificent 1779 Georgian mansion with formal gardens overlooking the River Blackwater is the private residence of the Keane family, who have lived here for around 200 years. The best time to visit is May and June, when the gardens are ablaze with colourful rhododendron, azalea and oleander blossoms. The house is closed to the public. The entrance to the estate is just north of Cappoquin, at a set of huge black iron gates.