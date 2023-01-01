Dromana Gate

The Dromana Drive from Cappoquin to Villierstown, 9km to the south, follows the Blackwater valley through the Dromana Estate. At a bridge over the River Finisk stands this remarkable Hindu-Gothic gate, inspired by the Brighton Pavilion in England. A temporary version was erected here in 1826 to welcome home the estate's owner, Henry Villiers-Stuart, and his wife after their honeymoon (part of which was spent in Brighton). He liked it so much he had a permanent version built in 1830.