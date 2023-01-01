Hollowed out of a narrow band of limestone along the southern side of the Galtee Mountains, the Mitchelstown Cave is superior to Kilkenny's Dunmore Cave and yet less developed for tourists. There are nearly 3km of passages with spectacular chambers full of textbook formations with names such as the Pipe Organ, Tower of Babel, House of Commons and Eagle's Wing. The cave is 16km southwest of Cahir, signposted from the N8 to Mitchelstown. Tours take about 30 minutes.

Year-round, the cave temperature remains a constant 12˚C, making it feel warm in winter and chilly in summer.