The 12th-century motte at Knockgraffon can be scaled for panoramic and wide-ranging views of the Tipperary countryside. The motte is located 5km along the L3104, which runs west from the R639 just south of the village of New Inn. Parking is generally not a problem and it's an easy climb to the summit.
Knockgraffon Motte
County Tipperary
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
7.66 MILES
The Rock of Cashel is one of Ireland's most spectacular historic sites: a prominent green hill, banded with limestone outcrops, rising from a grassy plain…
2.65 MILES
Cahir's castle enjoys a river-island site with massive walls, towers and keep, mullioned windows, original fireplaces and a dungeon. Founded by Conor O…
29.39 MILES
This fortified Augustinian monastery is the best sort of ruin, where you can amble around whenever you like, with no tour guides, set hours or fees. Most…
18.96 MILES
Although Lismore Castle itself is not open to the public, the 3 hectares of ornate and manicured gardens are well worth a visit. Thought to be the oldest…
3.84 MILES
A 30-minute walk along a riverside path from Cahir Castle car park leads to this thatched cottage, surrounded by roses, lavender and honeysuckle. A lavish…
10.73 MILES
This church and churchyard occupy a captivating time warp. The main part of the building dates from the 13th century, though its ancient walls have been…
22.54 MILES
A relic of one of Ireland's darkest chapters, the Famine Warhouse today sits seemingly benignly amid typical farmland a few kilometres northeast of…
5.05 MILES
Reached over a stile and across grassy (sometimes muddy) fields, the atmospheric ruins of Athassel Priory sit in the shallow and verdant River Suir Valley…
Nearby County Tipperary attractions
2.65 MILES
Cahir's castle enjoys a river-island site with massive walls, towers and keep, mullioned windows, original fireplaces and a dungeon. Founded by Conor O…
3.84 MILES
A 30-minute walk along a riverside path from Cahir Castle car park leads to this thatched cottage, surrounded by roses, lavender and honeysuckle. A lavish…
5.05 MILES
Reached over a stile and across grassy (sometimes muddy) fields, the atmospheric ruins of Athassel Priory sit in the shallow and verdant River Suir Valley…
7.49 MILES
Located in the town hall alongside the tourist office, the displays here include a scale model of Cashel in the 1640s with an audio commentary.
7.5 MILES
The formidable ruin of 13th-century Hore Abbey (also known as Hoare Abbey or St Mary's) stands in flat farmland 1km west of the Rock of Cashel. Originally…
7.52 MILES
An engaging exhibition of old buildings, shopfronts and memorabilia from around the town. It's all a bit amateurish and slipshod, but in a charming, heart…
7.66 MILES
The Rock of Cashel is one of Ireland's most spectacular historic sites: a prominent green hill, banded with limestone outcrops, rising from a grassy plain…
7.75 MILES
This privately run cultural centre is next to the car park below the Rock of Cashel, and offers absorbing insights into Irish traditional music, dance and…