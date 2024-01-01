Knockgraffon Motte

County Tipperary

The 12th-century motte at Knockgraffon can be scaled for panoramic and wide-ranging views of the Tipperary countryside. The motte is located 5km along the L3104, which runs west from the R639 just south of the village of New Inn. Parking is generally not a problem and it's an easy climb to the summit.

