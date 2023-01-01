A relic of one of Ireland's darkest chapters, the Famine Warhouse today sits seemingly benignly amid typical farmland a few kilometres northeast of Ballingarry. During the 1848 rebellion, rebels led by William Smith O'Brien besieged police who had barricaded themselves inside and taken children hostage. Police reinforcements arrived, the rebels fled and the rebellion died out. Besides exhibits about the incident, there are also displays detailing the Famine and the mass exodus of Irish emigrants to America.

The warhouse is 30km northeast of Cashel on the R691 about midway to Kilkenny. Be careful navigating as County Tipperary has two Ballingarrys; the wrong one is over by Roscrea. Opening hours are variable; call ahead before committing to a visit.