Carrickmacross Lace Gallery

In the town's former cattle yards, a local cooperative runs this thimble-sized lace gallery, where you can see lace-making demonstrations and check out exquisite designs. Designs are appliquéd on organza using thick thread and close stitches, then embellished with a variety of point stitches, guipure, pops and the lace's distinctive loop edge. Lace makers can take commissions and you can purchase delicate pieces made into fridge magnets, bookmarks and the like.

Carrickmacross lace graced the sleeves of Princess Diana's wedding dress and, more recently, the technique was used on the wedding dress for Kate Middleton's marriage to Prince William in 2011.