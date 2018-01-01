Welcome to Killarney National Park
The core of the national park is the Muckross Estate, donated to the state by Arthur Bourn Vincent in 1932; the park was designated a Unesco Biosphere Reserve in 1982. The Killarney Lakes – Lough Leane (the Lower Lake, or 'Lake of Learning'), Muckross (or Middle) Lake and the Upper Lake – make up about a quarter of the park, and are surrounded by natural oak and yew woodland, and overlooked by the high crags and moors of Purple Mountain (832m) to the west and Knockrower (552m) to the south.
Burren, Cliffs of Moher, Ring of Kerry 5-Day Tour from Dublin
Day 1: Dublin – Galway (B)Leave Dublin behind and travel west by luxury coach, stopping at Locke's Distillery in Kilbeggan. Sample award-winning Kilbeggan whiskey, and then continue to Clonmacnoise Monastery on the banks of the Shannon River to explore this important early Christian site. Visit a typically friendly local pub (full of both character and characters!) before arriving in Galway for your first night.Overnight: 3-star hotel or B&B in central Galway Day 2: Galway – Killarney (B)Set out with your guide to explore beautiful County Clare on Ireland’s west coast. Visit the Burren – the aptly named barren rolling hills covered with limestone rocks – and then spend your afternoon at the Cliffs of Moher. Standing more than 700 feet (213 meters) high, the cliffs cover more than 5 miles (8 km) of coastline, forming a breathtaking backdrop against the Atlantic Ocean waves. After enjoying time at leisure, cross Shannon Estuary with your guide, and arrive in Killarney – your base for the remaining three nights. Spend the evening at leisure.Overnight: 3-star hotel or B&B in central KillarneyDay 3: Killarney – Dingle Peninsula (B)Set off early to discover Dingle Peninsula, an area famous for its scenery and Gaelic Culture. Traveling by luxury minivan, you’ll stop to check out ancient forts and early religious sites before soaking up panoramic views from Slea Head and Inch Beach. Spend time in the tiny town of Dingle itself – famous for its local music scene and buzzing Irish pubs. Your guide will show you the best spots, and you’ll have time to explore independently before returning to Killarney to enjoy the night.Overnight: 3-star hotel or B&B in central KillarneyDay 4: Killarney – Ring of Kerry (B)Travel along the famous Ring of Kerry – one of the world's classic touring routes – which stretches along Ireland’s southwestern coast. The entire ring covers nearly 109 miles (176 km) of sublime coastal roads, and deserves a full day to really appreciate it. Traveling around Ivernagh Peninsular, enjoy stops with your guide to learn about the history of the area. Explore ancient ring forts, small fishing villages and sandy beaches. Walk through Killarney National Park to visit Torc Waterfall – thought of locally as a natural wonder! Then return to Killarney in the evening.Overnight: 3-star hotel or B&B in central KillarneyDay 5: Killarney – DublinHop back on your minibus and travel through the breathtaking West Cork Mountains to reach Blarney Castle. While exploring with your guide, be sure to kiss the infamous Blarney Stone for a lifetime of smooth talking! En route to Dublin, see the Rock of Cashel, a Celtic cathedral in County Tipperary, and then enjoy a break in Kilkenny City before reaching Dublin in the evening.
Ring of Kerry Full-Day Guided Tour from Cork
Killarney Regularly voted the most beautiful town in Ireland, Killarney is the gateway to both Ring of Kerry and Dingle Peninsula. Nestled in the valley beneath Ireland's highest mountain range, and surrounded by lakes Killarney boasts some of the most beautiful scenery in Ireland. Lined with lovely shops, pubs and traditional arts and crafts stores, this true gem is a must see for every traveler who visits our motherland. Killorglin Pass through Killorglin, the home of the ancient Celtic festival Puck Fair. Dating back to 1613., this is one of the oldest festivals in the world where a goat is crowned king of the village and placed on a pedestal for 3 day in August each year. People come from far and wide to pay homage to the king goat and enjoy the festivities of street stalls, music, and much more. This section of the tour takes you along part of the famous "Ring of Kerry" driving route. Dingle Bay Enjoy a scenic drive along some parts of the famous Dingle Peninsula. We stop for photos en route with amazing views of Dingle Bay, Skellig rocks, Inch beach. . This ideal setting is perfect for panoramic photographs admits the Wild Atlantic Way. Waterville Picturesque little village overlooking Ballinskelligs Bay with its own beautiful beach, famed by the Skellig Rocks with their early Christian monastery. A regular visitor, Charlie Chaplin loved Waterville and hence the statue in his honor, unveiled in 1998. It is also home to one of Ireland's finest golf clubs and most famed footballer Mick O'Dwyer and Mick O'Connell. Sneem Stop in the charming village of Sneem. This is one of Ireland's most colorful and charming villages. With two squares and a beautiful bridge in the middle of the village, this is where the River Sneem meets the currents of Kenmare Bay. It was also the regular holiday choice or Charles de Gaulle. Killarney National Park One of the most beautiful and admired national parks in the world, Killarney national park was the first of its kind established in Ireland in 1932. With magnificent views of the Lakes of Killarney and Black Valley, the park gives you an opportunity to enjoy a walk in this amazing landscape and spend time strolling along the lakes. Torc Waterfall Torc Waterfall is a 18m high waterfall which cascades through the wooded Friers Glenn. Take a stop at this magnificent natural site of beauty. Enjoy a short walk , and maybe even see the red deer which are well known inhabitants of the Killarney national park . The waterfall has a public hiking path that stretches to the top of Torc Mountain.
4-Day South West Ireland Tour from Dublin
To begin this amazing experience, you will depart Dublin and head west to tour the beautiful region of Connemara. After a refreshment stop in the midlands of Ireland, your first stop will be the quaint and charming village of Cong. The village is home to Ashford Castle and Cong Abbey. Departing Cong, you will enjoy wonderful views of the Garlic speaking Connemara and its beautiful lakes, valleys and mountain scenery. You will arrive in Galway by mid afternoon, which will allow you ample time to enjoy this marvelous cultural city. Visit the Spanish Arch and ramble around colorful shop street. Accommodation will be in Galway city.Begin day to by cruising along the west coast where you will enjoy beautiful beaches and golden sand. Your first stop is the home of the legendary king of Connacht, Dunguaire Castle. The tour will continue to the seaside village of Kinvara and the lunar landscape of the Burren, the only place in the world where Alpine, Arctic and Mediterranean flowers grow side by side. You will then enjoy a lunch stop in Doolin (own expense), a beautiful Gaelic speaking village, before visiting the highlight of the day, the Cliffs of Moher. Rising over 700 ft in height, these cliffs are home to some of nature's most majestic birds. You will take a photo-stop at Bunratty Castle. You will spend the night in Killarney.On day 3 you will embark on a tour of the world famous Dingle Peninsula. The day begins with a horse and cart ride through Killarney National Park, before visiting Ireland's longest beach at Inch beach, where you will enjoy miles of beautiful sandy beach. You will then take the short drive to Dingle, a charming Gaelic speaking fishing village. Highlights of the Dingle Peninsula will include Slea head, Gallarous Oratory, Views of the Blasket Islands, Dingle Town, where there will be a chance to browse the local art and craft stores. Accommodation will be in a traditional Irish pub, where there will be a chance to relax away from the hustle and bustle of the city.Your final day will begin by crossing the Cork and Kerry mountains and heading for the world renowned Blarney Castle. You will spend time here visiting the Castle, and kissing the Blarney Stone endowing you with the gift of eloquent speech (gift of the gab) for 7 years. You may also like to visit the famous Blarney Woollen Mills, where you can visit the world's largest Irish shop. After lunch (own expense), you will take a leisurely drive through Golden Vale. You will return to Dublin, where you will visit the Guinness Storehouse and enjoy a big creamy pint of Guinness compliments of your touring team!
Ring of Kerry from Limerick Including Torc Waterfall Day Tour
The tour begins passing through Killorglin, the home of the ancient Celtic festival. This is one of the oldest festivals in the world, where a goat is crowned king of the village. The tour continues on along to Dingle Bay where you will have the chance to enjoy spectacular views. Visit the famous Inch beach and possibly even the Blasket Islands.
Jaunting Car Tour to Ross Castle from Killarney
Gaelic chieftains and their castles evoke the history of Ireland. You will step back in time to the 15th Century Ross Castle, fortress of the local chieftain O’ Donoghue Mor. Enjoy Irish tradition at its best, purest form - come on board a Killarney Jaunting Car and take a unique tour around this place that brings back so many memories. Visit some of Killarney’s many beautiful, worth-seeing spots. While on tour, your eye is drawn to the majestic, historic high spire of St Mary’s Cathedral. This tour through history, legend & folklore rambles its way along Killarney National Park and Deer Parks. As you travel through the park, you will see the home ground of the Red Deer, Ireland’s largest native land mammal, and learn that they have been in the country since the last ice age; some 10,000 years ago! Indeed, this place tells so many wonderful stories. Your tour journey takes you through areas where, for your convenience, no motor traffic is permitted, allowing you to experience an absolute paradise. As you enjoy your tour experience, you will be told of stories relating to events that have taken place in the areas. Hear about the Legend of the Lake and the rich history of Ross Castle. A short stopover at this restored 15th century Castle, allows for a real glimpse of ancient Ireland at its finest. Ross Castle was home to the legendary Gaelic Chieftain O’Donoghue Ross and the last Irish fortress to fall to Cromwell in 1652. As the one hour tour comes to its end, your group will be returned to the town centre or your hotel awed by the experience.Tour Highlights include: Guided tour with a traditional Jarvey full of Irish whit Visit areas where no motor traffic is permitted View the magnificent St. Mary’s Cathedral on route Capture a picture of one of the finest Thatch roof Cottages Observe Ireland’s last herd of native red deer Awe Inspiring views of Ireland’s highest Mountain Range Take some leisure time at Ross Castle and Lough Léin
Ring of Kerry Day Tour Including Killarney National Park from Killarney
The tour begins with a pass through Killorglin, the home of the ancient Celtic festival, which dates back to 1613, Puck Fair! This is one of the oldest festivals in the world, where a goat is crowned king of the village.