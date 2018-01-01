Ring of Kerry Full-Day Guided Tour from Cork

Killarney Regularly voted the most beautiful town in Ireland, Killarney is the gateway to both Ring of Kerry and Dingle Peninsula. Nestled in the valley beneath Ireland's highest mountain range, and surrounded by lakes Killarney boasts some of the most beautiful scenery in Ireland. Lined with lovely shops, pubs and traditional arts and crafts stores, this true gem is a must see for every traveler who visits our motherland. Killorglin Pass through Killorglin, the home of the ancient Celtic festival Puck Fair. Dating back to 1613., this is one of the oldest festivals in the world where a goat is crowned king of the village and placed on a pedestal for 3 day in August each year. People come from far and wide to pay homage to the king goat and enjoy the festivities of street stalls, music, and much more. This section of the tour takes you along part of the famous "Ring of Kerry" driving route. Dingle Bay Enjoy a scenic drive along some parts of the famous Dingle Peninsula. We stop for photos en route with amazing views of Dingle Bay, Skellig rocks, Inch beach. . This ideal setting is perfect for panoramic photographs admits the Wild Atlantic Way. Waterville Picturesque little village overlooking Ballinskelligs Bay with its own beautiful beach, famed by the Skellig Rocks with their early Christian monastery. A regular visitor, Charlie Chaplin loved Waterville and hence the statue in his honor, unveiled in 1998. It is also home to one of Ireland's finest golf clubs and most famed footballer Mick O'Dwyer and Mick O'Connell. Sneem Stop in the charming village of Sneem. This is one of Ireland's most colorful and charming villages. With two squares and a beautiful bridge in the middle of the village, this is where the River Sneem meets the currents of Kenmare Bay. It was also the regular holiday choice or Charles de Gaulle. Killarney National Park One of the most beautiful and admired national parks in the world, Killarney national park was the first of its kind established in Ireland in 1932. With magnificent views of the Lakes of Killarney and Black Valley, the park gives you an opportunity to enjoy a walk in this amazing landscape and spend time strolling along the lakes. Torc Waterfall Torc Waterfall is a 18m high waterfall which cascades through the wooded Friers Glenn. Take a stop at this magnificent natural site of beauty. Enjoy a short walk , and maybe even see the red deer which are well known inhabitants of the Killarney national park . The waterfall has a public hiking path that stretches to the top of Torc Mountain. Return to Cork Relax as the tour makes its way over the Cork and Kerry mountains back to the rebel city at approx 7 pm after a fun-filled, inspired and most memorable day at the Ring of Kerry.