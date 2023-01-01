Caherconnell Fort

For a close-up look at a well-preserved, drystone caher (walled fort) of the late Iron Age–early Christian period, stop at this privately run heritage attraction 10km south of Ballyvaughan. Exhibits detail how the evolution of these defensive settlements may have reflected territorialism and competition for land among a growing, settling population. The visitor centre also has information on many other monuments in the area. Fun sheepdog demonstrations take place throughout the day.

It also runs two-, four- and six-week residential archaeological field schools for a range of skill levels. Prices start at €2400 for two weeks.