Aillwee's extraordinary caves were carved out by water some two million years ago. The main cave penetrates 600m into the mountain, widening into larger caverns, one with its own waterfall. Near the entrance are the remains of a brown bear, extinct in Ireland for over 10,000 years. Aillwee Cave has a cafe and a shop selling local Burren Gold cheese.

A large raptor exhibit includes captive hawks and owls.