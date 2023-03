Perched on the edge of an inland cliff about 3km south of Carron is the triple ring fort of Cahercommaun, built around AD 800 and inhabited by people who hunted deer and grew small amounts of grain. The remains of a souterrain (underground passage) lead from the fort to the outer cliff face. From Carron, head south on the L1014 and turn towards Kilnaboy. After 1.7km, a 600m-long walking trail on the left leads up to the fort.