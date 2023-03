Fans of madcap TV comedy Father Ted will jump at the chance to visit the building that provided the exterior shots of the series' parochial house. Advance bookings are essential; phone bookings are requested only between 6pm and 8pm Monday to Friday. Payment is by cash only, and includes tea, cake and biscuits, and organic jams from the gardens. It's 9.5km north of Corofin. The house can also be visited on a location tour with Ted Tours.