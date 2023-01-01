The bleak remains of more than 80 houses in this deserted village at the foot of Mt Slievemore are slowly being reduced to rock piles, a poignant reminder of the island's past hardships and a vanished way of life. Research into why the village was abandoned is ongoing; some historians think that the Potato Famine helped prompt villagers to emigrate or move closer to the sea and its alternative food sources. The adjacent graveyard compounds the desolation.
Slievemore Deserted Village
Top choice in County Mayo
Share