Tucked away at the far west of the island, Keem Bay is Achill's most remote Blue Flag beach. The crescent of golden sands sits at the foot of steep cliffs, hemmed in by rock on three sides. Spiralling down to this perfect cove feels like finding the pot of gold at the end of an Irish rainbow. Beautiful.

It's a stunning drive here from Keel, 8km to the east, taking in expansive views across the water as the road climbs beside steep cliffs.