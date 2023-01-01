Westport House

Built in 1730 on the ruins of Grace O'Malley's 16th-century castle, this charming Georgian mansion 2km west of the centre retains much of its original contents and has some stunning period-style rooms. Set in glorious gardens, the overall effect is marred somewhat by its commercial focus, but children love the Pirate Adventure Park, complete with a swinging pirate ship, 'pirate's playground', roller-coaster-style flume ride through a water channel, and Gracy’s Bouncy Castle.

Tickets are 5% cheaper if bought in advance online.