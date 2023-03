In the village of Dooagh's main car park sits a slender, inscribed stone noting the epic achievement of Don Allum, the first person to row across the Atlantic Ocean in both directions. He landed here in September 1987 after 77 days at sea. He made the entire journey in a 6m-long, open plywood boat, dubbed the QE3, which had no satellite navigation or communication systems. Opposite the monument, Lourdie's bar has associated memorabilia.