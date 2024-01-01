Rasht Museum

While small, this museum is well presented in a 1930s house. Its mannequin displays illustrate the Gilaki lifestyle, amid a selection of 3000-year-old terracotta riton drinking horns in the shape of bulls, rams and deer. It was believed that supping from such vessels endowed the drinker with the powers and skills of the animal depicted.
23.75 MILES
The incredible Seljuk-era walled fortress of Qal'eh Rudkhan defends a steep, wooded spur of the Alborz mountains some 50km south of Rasht and makes a…
10.98 MILES
Many traditional Gilani cottages have been reassembled in the grounds of this fascinating open-air museum that strives to represent the different cultural…
26.37 MILES
Half close your eyes and you could almost imagine this beautiful shrine as a Buddhist temple in the Nepali foothills – all that's missing is the ek on the…
0.4 MILES
Rasht’s most identifiable landmark sits at the western end of the vast, central Shohoda Sq. The Shahrdari’s colonial style is tempered by a token mini…
25.47 MILES
This beautiful wetland area 4km southeast of Lahijan, near the village of Soustan (Sistan), is an important habitat for migratory birds, and is most…
25.2 MILES
The easternmost 800m of Kashef St climbs Sheitan Kuh, a tree-covered ridge fringed with tea gardens. It’s crowded on Friday with local tourists enjoying…
23.8 MILES
Rumoured as the resting place of four Gilani kings, the mosque is famous for its carved wooden doors, which have been moved to Tehran’s National Museum…
0.42 MILES
The horseman statue facing down Sa'di St mall from Shohoda Sq depicts Kuchuk Khan, the Jangali leader of ‘Soviet Iran’.
Nearby Iran attractions
1.29 MILES
A steady flow of well-wishers visits Kuchuk Khan's tomb (Manzariyeh St), sheltered by a contemporary brick gazebo with an intricate wooden roof. The tomb…
4. Gilan Rural Heritage Museum
10.98 MILES
Many traditional Gilani cottages have been reassembled in the grounds of this fascinating open-air museum that strives to represent the different cultural…
23.68 MILES
An intriguing Qajar-era mosque with a two-storey octagonal tower.
23.75 MILES
The incredible Seljuk-era walled fortress of Qal'eh Rudkhan defends a steep, wooded spur of the Alborz mountains some 50km south of Rasht and makes a…
23.78 MILES
This crumbling, two-chambered hammam from the Qajar period is in the process of being turned into a restaurant.
23.79 MILES
This Qajar-era Friday mosque is pierced by a blue-tipped brick minaret.