Rasht Museum

While small, this museum is well presented in a 1930s house. Its mannequin displays illustrate the Gilaki lifestyle, amid a selection of 3000-year-old terracotta riton drinking horns in the shape of bulls, rams and deer. It was believed that supping from such vessels endowed the drinker with the powers and skills of the animal depicted.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Qal'eh Rudkhan

    Qal'eh Rudkhan

    23.75 MILES

    The incredible Seljuk-era walled fortress of Qal'eh Rudkhan defends a steep, wooded spur of the Alborz mountains some 50km south of Rasht and makes a…

  • Gilan Rural Heritage Museum

    Gilan Rural Heritage Museum

    10.98 MILES

    Many traditional Gilani cottages have been reassembled in the grounds of this fascinating open-air museum that strives to represent the different cultural…

  • Sheikh Zahed Mausoleum

    Sheikh Zahed Mausoleum

    26.37 MILES

    Half close your eyes and you could almost imagine this beautiful shrine as a Buddhist temple in the Nepali foothills – all that's missing is the ek on the…

  • Shahrdari

    Shahrdari

    0.4 MILES

    Rasht’s most identifiable landmark sits at the western end of the vast, central Shohoda Sq. The Shahrdari’s colonial style is tempered by a token mini…

  • Soustan Lagoon

    Soustan Lagoon

    25.47 MILES

    This beautiful wetland area 4km southeast of Lahijan, near the village of Soustan (Sistan), is an important habitat for migratory birds, and is most…

  • Sheitan Kuh

    Sheitan Kuh

    25.2 MILES

    The easternmost 800m of Kashef St climbs Sheitan Kuh, a tree-covered ridge fringed with tea gardens. It’s crowded on Friday with local tourists enjoying…

  • Chahar Padeshah Mosque

    Chahar Padeshah Mosque

    23.8 MILES

    Rumoured as the resting place of four Gilani kings, the mosque is famous for its carved wooden doors, which have been moved to Tehran’s National Museum…

  • Kuchuk Khan Horseman Statue

    Kuchuk Khan Horseman Statue

    0.42 MILES

    The horseman statue facing down Sa'di St mall from Shohoda Sq depicts Kuchuk Khan, the Jangali leader of ‘Soviet Iran’.

