Gilan Rural Heritage Museum

Many traditional Gilani cottages have been reassembled in the grounds of this fascinating open-air museum that strives to represent the different cultural and architectural areas of Gilan. On 45 hectares within the Saravan Forest Park, 18km south of Rasht (2km off the Qazvin highway), seven full villages have so far been reconstructed. Events showcasing past traditions are held during the year. You can tuck into some traditions yourself at the museum's cafe.