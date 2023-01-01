Sheikh Zahed Mausoleum

Half close your eyes and you could almost imagine this beautiful shrine as a Buddhist temple in the Nepali foothills – all that's missing is the ek on the dome. Dedicated to a Sufi mystic, Sheikh Zahed Gilani (1236–1301), the mausoleum, with its distinctive blue, pyramidal roof, is an important pilgrimage site. Originally dating from the Safavid era, the shrine has been rebuilt several times. You can see it from the Ramsar motorway, 2.5km from Lahijan's Golestan Sq.