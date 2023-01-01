Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMOCA)

In a striking concrete modernist building on the western side of Park-e Laleh, this museum's impressive collection boasts works by Picasso, Matisse, Van Gogh, Miró, Dalí, Bacon, Pollock, Monet, Munch, Moore and Warhol, among many others. Unfortunately, they are not always on display, but do not be put off, as there are still some interesting exhibitions and events to see here, including films and performance art.

The architecture itself is impressive, as are the surrounding sculptures. A swirling walkway leads down to the darkly reflecting oil pool Matter & Mind by Noriyuki Haraguchi and off to the nine major galleries. Art-loving Queen Farah Diba was the driving force behind the museum, which opened in 1977; her cousin Kamran Diba was the architect.