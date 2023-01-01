Carpet Museum Of Iran

Housing more than 100 pieces dating from the 17th century to the present day, this is a great place to see the full range of regional patterns and styles found in Iran. Look out for unique designs such as the Tree of Life with Kings and Notables. The permanent collection is downstairs, while upstairs is sometimes open for temporary exhibitions.

The museum itself was designed by Farah Diba Pahlavi, the last Queen of Iran, and mixes classic ‘70s style with carpet-inspired function – the exterior concrete lattice is meant to resemble threads on a loom. It's also functional as it casts cooling shadows on the main walls.