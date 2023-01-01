This white, twin-spired church, a centre for Christianity in the Islamic Republic, sits at the southern edge of the city's Armenian quarter. Built between 1964 and 1970 and paid for by benefactor Markar Sarkissian, the cathedral's interior is attractive, with giant glass chandeliers hanging over the pews.

Most Iranian Christians are of Armenian descent, but there’s also a sprinkling of Protestants, Assyrians, Catholics and Orthodox Christians, all of whom have churches in Tehran, most behind large walls in the same district as Sarkis Cathedral.