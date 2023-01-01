Tabiat Bridge

It's easy to see why this multilevel, sculptural pedestrian bridge, designed by Iranian architect Leila Araghian, has won awards and been a huge hit with locals. The 270m long walkway connecting Park-e Taleghani and Park-e Abo-Atash over the busy Modarres Expwy is a fun space to relax and, in good weather, it provides superb views of the north Tehran skyline against the Alborz Mountains.

There's a decent food court at one end and an OK restaurant at the other, as well as plenty of places to sit and socialise, making it a highly popular place to hang out in the evenings.