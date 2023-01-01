Royal Costume Museum

Located at the northern end of the Sa'd Abad Museum Complex and occupying the 1939 vintage Shams Palace, once the Shah's sister's residences, this museum houses an exquisite range of clothing, including colourful tribal costumes and bejewelled evening gowns from the 1950s and '60s created by top European couturiers. Look out for the the Yves Saint Laurent–designed wedding dress of Farah Diba. The building itself combines Iranian and European architectural styles.