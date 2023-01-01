A hike up the northwest end of the Sa'd Abad Museum Complex, the classical-looking Green Palace was built at the end of the Qajar era when it was known as the Shahvand Palace. Extensively remodelled by the Pahlavis, the building's current name comes from the mossy green stone that covers the exterior. The design is over-the-top opulent, with wall-to-wall mirrors in the appropriately named Mirror Hall and the bedroom. Be sure to wander around the building to take in the view from the back.

Reza Shah lived here for only a year and apparently found the bed, if not the mirror stalactites on the ceiling, a little too soft – he slept on the floor instead. The palace was later used as a private reception hall (upstairs) and residence (downstairs) for special guests.