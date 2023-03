Near the front gate of the Sa'd Abad Museum Complex, this museum exhibits many excellent paintings, including a dazzling full-sized portrait of Fathi-Ali Shah in full regalia by the early 19th-century artist Meh Ali Isfehani. There are also European works from the 18th to 20th centuries, including paintings by Salvador Dalí.

The building originally served as the royal court between 1968 and 1979 and is also known as the Black Palace because of its dark marble exterior decoration.