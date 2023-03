With an entrance hidden away in the northeastern corner of Ganj Ali Khan Sq, this tiny but lavishly decorated mosque was once the private place of worship of Ganj Ali Khan, the 17th-century local governor who funded much of Kerman's beautiful bazaar.

Through the metal-grille gates, a narrow passage doubles back into the small chamber, which has an intricate, gilt-pattern inner dome and honeycomb windows. Climb a narrow stairway for a closer look.