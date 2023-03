The gold bazaar is tucked away to the northeast of Ganj Ali Khan Sq. In the middle of its countless jewellery shops is a small square where you'll come across the beautifully blue-tiled rear portal of the Hozeyeh Elmiyeh Ebrahimi, a religious school, topped with a shattered clock. Behind is the appealingly dishevelled Mirza Husein Khan Caravanserai (large merchant's inn).