As you walk east into the Bazar-e Sartasari from Tohid Sq, turn left at the first 12-sided charsoq (junction) to find shops selling shiny copper-plated vessels. In some you'll find artisans beating metal or engraving pots and trays, but to see the most dramatic coppersmiths' workshop – with flames and scalding-hot pot dousing – turn the other way at the charsoq and then take the first alley to the left.