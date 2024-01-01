Many of the copper pans that gleam so lustrously around the Bazar-e Mesgari Shomali are made in an old-fashioned smithy tucked away in one of the alleys behind the bazaar. Here you can see the unfinished items being laboriously heated and dunked in plating cauldrons.
Coppersmiths' Workshop
Southeastern Iran
