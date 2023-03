Hidden behind high walls is the 1911 former governor's mansion, later bought by a progressive businessman who brought electricity to Kerman. (Reza Shah stayed here for three nights en route to British-imposed exile.) The complex houses two small but well-explained museums: one displaying archaeological finds from sites near Jiroft and Shahdad, the other an impressive array of musical instruments.

There's a shortcut you can take through the parking lot of Dr Beheshti 14th Alley.