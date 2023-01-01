Semnan's cross-shaped covered-bazaar marks the old heart of the city. While far less extensive than the great bazaars of Kerman or Tabriz, there is plenty of 19th-century vaulting and the north-south section (bisected by Imam Khomeini St) links two log-pillared takiyeh (three-storey tall covered halls). The southern of these, Takiyeh Pehneh, is an access point for most of Semnan's key historical sites and is the centre for religious mourning during Moharram.

The more northerly Takiyeh Nasar, dating from 1926, is arguably more attractive and would be all the more interesting if the disused abambar (cistern) and nearby underground hammam (bathhouse) were to become accessible.