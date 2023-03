Most motorists whizz by, oblivious of the two large, sturdy caravanserais stranded between the carriageways of the Mashhad Expressway, 42km east of Semnan. Especially impressive is the more easterly of the two, which is more ancient and unusual for being built of stone. The other is a more typical Safavid affair.

If you're driving eastbound, it's rather hard to spot the rough access lane that takes you across the highway's central area of no-man's-land