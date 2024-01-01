Darvaza-e Arg

Iran

Spiked with blue-tiled baby minarets, Darvaza-e Arg is Semnan’s dinky but iconic Qajar-era city gate, with appealing tile murals adorning the northern facade.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Semnan Bazaar

    Semnan Bazaar

    0.56 MILES

    Semnan's cross-shaped covered-bazaar marks the old heart of the city. While far less extensive than the great bazaars of Kerman or Tabriz, there is plenty…

  • Masjed-e Jameh

    Masjed-e Jameh

    0.57 MILES

    The extraordinarily high, if austere, west iwan of the Masjed-e Jameh dates from a 1424 rebuild, rising above a bare-brick octagonal prayer hall. But the…

  • Ahowan Caravanserais

    Ahowan Caravanserais

    23.31 MILES

    Most motorists whizz by, oblivious of the two large, sturdy caravanserais stranded between the carriageways of the Mashhad Expressway, 42km east of Semnan…

  • Masjed Imam

    Masjed Imam

    0.6 MILES

    Founded under Fath Ali Shah in the 1820s, this mosque is a large courtyard affair with four iwans at the cardinal points – the higher east and west ones…

  • Lasjerd

    Lasjerd

    21.17 MILES

    If you're driving by on the westbound Semnan–Garmsar Hwy, the rest area at Lasjerd makes a popular snack break with the added bonus of two historic…

  • Imamzadeh Yahya

    Imamzadeh Yahya

    0.61 MILES

    Fronted with splendid blue tiling and filled with dazzling mirror-mosaics, this mostly contemporary imamzadeh just off the bazaar entombs Yahya bin Musa…

  • Hazrat Museum

    Hazrat Museum

    0.59 MILES

    Inside a historic bathhouse, fronted with charmingly naive Qajar-era picture tiles, this museum displays 3000-year-old pottery from the archaeological…

  • Water Cistern

    Water Cistern

    0.23 MILES

    A steep stairway near Mashahir Sq leads down into what was once a water cistern, though it's now blocked off. Behind, what appears to be a fortress tower…

