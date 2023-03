If you're driving by on the westbound Semnan–Garmsar Hwy, the rest area at Lasjerd makes a popular snack break with the added bonus of two historic buildings within 200m – the newly re-domed Imamzadeh Reza and Aliakbar and a 17th-century caravanserai – carefully reconstructed though less interesting than the one at Dehnamak, mainly because it's almost always closed.