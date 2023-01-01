Dehnamak Village

Once the fourth stop on the ancient Rey–Khorasan caravan route, Dehnamak is most interesting for its recently restored Safavid-era caravanserai, now a hotel and restaurant. The nearby village also has a scattering of collapsing mud and brick buildings, including two ice houses. The small former citadel is not particularly photogenic but retains mud walls up to 12m high, and is unusual for being still lived in, albeit now by only one family's farm animals.

The citadel saw action as a defensive position during WWII when Soviet forces attacked the area.