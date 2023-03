In an early 20th-century 'khan's house', this modest yet well displayed museum includes ancient pottery and mannequin displays – including a barber performing a pudding-bowl haircut. The place is most useful if you're hoping to visit one of the region's interesting salt mines, as the cultural officer can help you arrange permission.

The building is tucked away in a small lane 350m northeast of Garmsar's Jameh Mosque (or doubly as far if you're driving due to the one-way system).