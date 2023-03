Fronted with splendid blue tiling and filled with dazzling mirror-mosaics, this mostly contemporary imamzadeh just off the bazaar entombs Yahya bin Musa Kazim, one of the brothers of the eighth imam.

The men's side prayer hall is floored in jade-green soapstone and the graves of martyrs from the Iran-Iraq war. The tomb itself is showered with banknotes. The mausoleum clock chimes like an electronic Big Ben.