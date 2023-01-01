Just beyond Gorgan's southern city limits, Nahor Khoran is an area of woodlands and gurgling streams offering an easy, clean-air escape from the city centre – albeit one crowded with weekenders and adorned with litter. One starting point for short walks is the stairway leading up from opposite the Nahar Khoran Tourist Hotel, 200m beyond the main roundabout, where the eight-lane access road narrows to the Ziyarat forest lane. There's also a funfair with a Ferris wheel.

City buses from Gorgan run to Nahar Khoran several times an hour until 8pm, returning from opposite the big umbrella statue 100m north of the main roundabout.