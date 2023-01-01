The three-legged giant folly of a tower that sits on Basij Sq like a child's fantasy spacecraft is actually a jerkily revolving restaurant-coffeeshop that spins once in 45 minutes (if you persuade the barista to set it moving). Upstairs there's also a ring of open-air seating. Grab a coffee (IR80,000) to take advantage of the free customer wi-fi.

It's a fun novelty if you're driving by but getting here is a pain without a car: you'll need to find the pedestrian access tunnel from the road that runs parallel to the Sari Hwy, a block north of Basij Sq.