In the mid 20th-century the Pahlavis swept away a former Safavid precursor to build a two-storey palace that, apart from its two Corinthian columns, is an oddly banal, rectilinear construction with a somewhat Spartan interior. Exhibits inside are mostly forgettable – except perhaps for the four-poster royal bed and a Czech cut-glass decanter in the shape of a fish.

Downstairs are 28 mannequins – most amply bearded – showing Gorgan's prominent historical residents.