Ziyarat Village

In the last 15 years, unfettered building has smothered this once-pretty shepherds' village with the multistorey holiday homes of rich city dwellers, but there are still vestiges of charm up cobbled Emam Reza St, which climbs steeply from a small imamzadeh set in a cemetery with a line of antique gravestones. An unpaved road leads 4km further to a narrow, 14m chute of waterfall (abshar) in a horseshoe of woodland cliffs, accessed via three footbridges.

Ziyarat is 8km beyond Nahar Khoran via a streamside valley that's quite pretty in its lower woodland stretches. Savaris from Gorgan start from Edalat 47th Alley (the Nahar Khoran–bound boulevard) and return from a small office 80m from the imamzadeh.